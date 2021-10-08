Pacira BioSciences to Host Investor Day on October 15th, 2021 in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 8:00 AM to approximately 12:00 PM ET. Key Opinion Leaders and members of the Pacira executive team will provide updates on the Company’s commercial products and pipeline opportunities. The event is taking place at The Pacira Innovation and Training Center at Tampa (the PITT). In-person attendance requires advance registration and is subject to space limitations.

An agenda as well as a live webcast of the event will be accessible through PaciraInvestorDay.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also become available through the same link following the conclusion of the event.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera°® system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.