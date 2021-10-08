Innovative Payment Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a next generation digital wallet ecosystem company, announces today that Chief Executive Officer William Corbett will be presenting virtually at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.



Mr. Corbett will deliver his corporate presentation on October 13 at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.

Register to watch the presentation here.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. is a next generation digital wallet ecosystem company that provides the ability to make digital payments and remittances through its App. The Company’s target market is the unbanked and underbanked with a geographic focus on Mexico, India, and the Philippines, representing three of the four largest remittance markets in the world (investor.ipsipay.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

