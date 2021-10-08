Colabor Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the third quarter ended September 4, 2021, after market close on Thursday, October 14, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Friday, October 15, 2021 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 27568259 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-390-0549 International and local dial-in: 1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 568259#. The recording will be available until October 22, 2021

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: