Global Stainless-Steel Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis by Product Type (Flat, Long), Grade – Series (200, 300, 400, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Meanwhile, the demand is offset by the economic slowdown in developed regions which is anticipated to remain for further few years. Companies in this sector are trying to expand their production technology and try to make them more sustainable as especially in Europe, governments are serious about environment protection laws. Stainless steel is a versatile material with superior durability, longevity and recyclability and all these unique properties of stainless steel would help it to remain the first preferred metal in most of the industries.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the building & construction, manufacturing, automotive, and heavy industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the steel industry and has negatively influenced the distribution and production activities in the industry. The current COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp decline in economic activity and stainless steel consumption globally.



Flat products accounted for the largest volume share of in the stainless steel market in 2020 owing to increasing use of cold-rolled products. Superior properties such as straightness, concentricity, and tolerance make them suitable in end-use industries such as automotive, home appliances, and construction. The growth in these end-use industries is anticipated to drive the market for stainless steel over the coming years as a result of which the Flat product segment is expected to hold a dominant share of stainless steel market in 2026. However, the increasing use of stainless steel long products in heavy industries is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.



