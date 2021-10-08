New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Type (MDI, TDI), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154558/?utm_source=GNW





The major factors driving the market for MDI, TDI and Polyurethane include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rising government spending on sustainable building development, rapid urbanisation, and growth in disposable income across several economies.



Asia-Pacific continues to be the dominant region for growing market demand due to skilled labor, easy raw material accessibility, and local government support. Further, strong growth from various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, mining, footwear, and so on, which is further fuelling the demand for polyurethanes.



The global pandemic has affected almost every sector in the world. The MDI, TDI and polyurethane market is expected to be negatively affected due to disruptions in the global supply chain. The market is highly dependent on the building & construction, automotive and consumer goods industries. The demand for construction equipment declined significantly in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



• The report presents the analysis of MDI, TDI and Polyurethane market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Volume (Thousand Tonnes).



• The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type (Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)).



• The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Application (Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams, Coatings, Others).



• The report analyses the MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by End Use (Construction, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Others).



• The MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, type, application, End-Use.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Dow Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, Wanhua Chemicals, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont, Woodbridge Foam Corporation.



• MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Vendors



• Chemical/Polymer Industry



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



