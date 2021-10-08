New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) Market – Analysis By Vector, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline, Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154555/?utm_source=GNW





Companies in the gene and cell therapy for oncology market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, organizations are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other such enterprises. While oncology drug companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.



Further, the market was restrained by inadequate reimbursements, challenges due to regulatory changes, low healthcare access, and limited number of treatment centers. Going forward, increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising focus on cell and gene therapy, and rise in healthcare expenditure will drive the growth in the gene and cell therapy market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of therapy, stringent regulations, reimbursement challenges, and coronavirus pandemic.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Gene and Cell Therapy market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Gene and Cell Therapy Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Gene and Cell Therapy Market by Vector (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus and Others).



• The report analyses the Gene and Cell Therapy Market Application (Oncology, Neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, Others).



• The Global Gene and Cell Therapy Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Vector, By Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, BlueBird Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, AnGes Inc.



Key Target Audience



• Biotechnology Companies



• Pharmaceutical and Health Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154555/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________