Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market - Analysis By End User, Type, Enterprise Size, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Businesses across industries are deploying inventive C-PaaS solutions to fasten real-time communication features, i.e., voice, videos, and text within their platforms without having to additionally invest in backend infrastructure and interfaces.



Consumers are in the early innings of a technology-driven, decade long investment cycle centered on data-focused technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation, Digitalization and Internet of Things. The C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market is propelling by these factors. Greater adoption of work from home will likely drive increased demand for faster and more omnipresent broadband networks by consumers and C-PaaS providers.



The pandemic has had a positive impact on the C-PaaS market growth. The major reason for the positive impact on the market is a rise in the demand for cloud-based business continuity tools and services, high dependency on public cloud services to meet their near-term business goals, and increased spending on cloud services by major industries due to COVID-19. Even before COVID, customer engagement gave positioning and the way forward. It’s a digital world, and people want better ways to engage and be engaged.



The major players operating in the C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) market include Sinch, 8x8, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., AGORA, INC., RingCentral, Inc., Twilio, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Soprano Design, MessageBird. These companies are providing affordable, efficient new technology and C-PaaS services for many consumers in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in different regions for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market by End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Education services, Others).



• The report analyses the C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market by Type (Video, Voice, Data (Messaging)).



• The report analyses the C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market by Enterprise size (SME, Large).



• The Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by end user, by type, by enterprise size and by region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and Policy and Regulatory Landscape. The companies analysed in the report: Sinch, 8x8, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., AGORA, INC., RingCentral, Inc., Twilio, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Soprano Design, MessageBird.



Key Target Audience



• C-PaaS (Platform as a Service) Developers



• Services Providers



• End Users (educational institute, healthcare leaders, patients, consumers etc.)



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Consulting and Advisory Firms

