Masked Antibodies & Cytokines Landscape 2021 - Profiles of Key Stakeholders in Masking Technologies

The "Masked Antibodies & Cytokines as Prodrugs: A Landscape Analysis of Stakeholders, Technologies, Pipelines, Business and Financing from An Industry Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of prodrug antibodies and cytokines employing conventional and novel masking technology platforms from an industry perspective as of October 2021.

The prodrug concept of masking technologies is an elegant approach to address the selectivity limitations of conventional therapeutic antibodies and cytokines.

The report brings you up-to-date with information about and analysis of

Stakeholders in the field: technology and major pharmaceutical companies and investors

Masking technologies: conventional (kinetically controlled); pH-dependent and protease cleavage in the tumor microenvironment

Targets of masked antibodies and type of masked cytokine selected for development of masked biologics

Business strategy: pure-play (foundational or converted) masking technology company, diversified technology company, exit options, preferred antibody modality or type of cytokine, investment case

Financing situation of technology companies and key investors in the field

Partnering deals with financial terms

Major pharmaceutical companies: preferences for masking technologies, collaboration, and licensing agreements

This report evaluates the industry landscape of masked antibodies and cytokines in research and development. The report is based on the identification and description of 40 stakeholders, 24 of which are companies with masking technologies and 16 are pharma/biotech companies partnered with masking technology companies.

For each masking technology company, a profile has been elaborated providing information about the company background/history, the financial situation, relevant technology, partnering deals, and target & pipeline overview. Short profiles are provided for pharma & biotech companies with a stake in masking technologies. The company profiles are preceded by a chapter of stakeholder analysis.

Profiles of 20 different masking technologies were also elaborated and presented separately for masking technology only applied to antibodies, only applied to cytokines, and applied to both, antibodies and cytokines. The masking technologies are analyzed with a special focus on origin of technology, inactivation domain, linkers, and substrates for protease cleavage. Conventional and universal masking technologies are also discussed.

Eventually, profiles of 25 masked antibody R&D programs and of 10 masked cytokine programs. Each masked antibody profile was assigned to one of three groups: immuno-oncology antibodies; antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and T-cell engaging (TCE) bi- or tri-specific antibodies. Masked cytokine profiles are presented separately for interleukin-2 (IL-2); IL-12 & IL-15; and interferon-alpha. Discussion of the masked antibody programs includes applied masking technology, targets or type of cytokine, stage of development, preclinical and clinical experience.

In a separate chapter, aspects of business models, financing and partnering are presented and discussed. Further stakeholders of masking technologies include investment firms which are presented by the company and investment round. Financial terms of partnering deals are also described and discussed.

All information in the three chapters of Company Profiles, Technology Profiles, and Drug Candidate Profiles are fully referenced with 79 scientific references, in many cases with hyperlinks leading to the source of information (abstracts, Posters, papers). Non-scientific references, such as press releases, annual reports, or company presentations, are disclosed within the text with an embedded hyperlink leading to the online source of information. Details about R&D strategy, collaboration and licensing agreements, financing rounds & sources are described in the company profiles.

The report further includes 35 tables to summarize and directly compare information and uses illustrations to explain the principles of masking technologies.

What will you find in the report?

Profiles of antibody & cytokine masking technology companies active in the field;

Description of major pharma's/biotech's role in the field (in-house R&D, partnering and investing);

Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging masked antibodies and cytokines;

Pharmacologic profiles of selected masked antibodies and cytokines;

Characterization, profiling and state of antibody & cytokine masking technologies;

Target selection for each antibody masking technology;

Selection of type of cytokine for each cytokine masking technology;

Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors);

Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;

Sources of financing.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction, Overview & Methodology

3 Stakeholder Analysis

4 Profiles of Stakeholders in Masking Technologies

Accurus Bioscience

Adagene

Amunix Pharmaceuticals

Ascendis Pharma

AskGene Pharma

BioAtla

Bright Peak Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics

GlycoNEX

Harpoon Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics

Maverick Therapeutics

Meditope Biosciences

Molecular Partners

Nektar Therapeutics

Revitope Oncology

SeaGen

Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical

Tansoar Biotech

Trutino Biosciences

Werewolf Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics

Zymeworks

AbbVie

ADC Therapeutics

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

BeiGene

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Exelixis

I-Mab Biopharma

Immunogen

Janssen

Junshi Biosciences

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Pfizer

Roche

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

5 Analysis of Masking Technologies

6 Profiles of Masking Technologies

7 Analysis of Pipeline and Masked Antibody & Cytokine Prodrug Candidatess

8 Profiles of Masked Antibody & Cytokine Product Candidates

9 Business, Financing & Partnering



