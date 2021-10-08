New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis by Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154556/?utm_source=GNW

Also, increasing demand for energy from across the world and the expanding number of SMEs in numerous countries are the key factors supporting the market growth. Moreover, rise in the demand for automated manufacturing processes to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability is a major factor driving the assembly equipment market growth.



The Assembly Equipment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and likely in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the assembly robots during the manufacturing and assembling process. During 2021-2026, Industrial Assembly Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.



Automobile sector of Industrial Assembly Equipment is expected to hold a very larger market share of Industrial Assembly Equipment Market. Moreover, increasing demand of Consumer Electronics has been anticipated to show major growth in the sales of Industrial Assembly Equipment in the future.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Industrial Assembly Equipment market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing manufacturing activities in different countries, the rise in the demand for automated manufacturing and assembly processes.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Industrial Assembly Equipment Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment).



• The report analyses the Industrial Assembly Equipment Market by End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Others).



• The Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Type, by End User, by region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Type development. The companies analysed in the report include: Atlas Copco, Rockwell Automation Inc., Araymond, RNA Automation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, AeroGo Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Kinematic Automation, Keller Technology, Indufit Machine.



