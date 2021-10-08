Global Confined Space PPE Market Forecast Report 2021: Adoption of Smart PPE to Drive Product Growth

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Confined Space Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global confined space PPE market is in the nascent growth stage. Market revenue for 2020 hit $235.3 million and will reach $276.7 million by 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% (from 2020 to 2025).

Among end-user verticals, utilities and wastewater treatment and agricultural products and services are the 2 largest segments, with a revenue share of 16.2% and 15.1%, respectively, followed by manufacturing at 7.2% and electrical and electronic equipment at 6.8% in 2020. Stringent implementation of regulatory norms and growing end-user awareness about hazards in confined spaces will drive market growth.

Fall protection is the largest product segment, accounting for 26.4% of market revenue share in 2020, followed by above-the-neck protection at 14.8% and gas detection at 10.4%. The increasing occurrence of accidents related to the collapse and engulfment of confined spaces will drive demand for fall protection PPE.

Fall and respiratory PPE will represent the fastest-growing product segments until 2025, driven by demand from the utilities and wastewater treatment, agricultural product and services, manufacturing, and electrical and electronic equipment industries. Increases in hazardous and risky work environments will spur growth in these 2 product segments.

Driven by high compliance rates and stringent regulatory norms, North America has the largest confined space PPE market, with almost 54.9% of revenue market share in 2020. The total revenue will increase from $129.2 million in 2020 to $152.2 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3%.

Draeger, 3M, Honeywell, MSA, and Pure Safety Group are the main market participants offering confined space safety solutions to end-user industries. The increasing preference for customized safety products and combined confined space PPE, such as helmets, protective clothing, and footwear, will drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Confined Space Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Confined Space PPE Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fall Protection Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Above-the-Neck Protection Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gas Detection Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection Market

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others (Foot, Hand, Protective Clothing, Thermal Imaging Cameras)

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Confined Space PPE Market

Increase in Hazards and Stringent Compliance to Boost the Growth of Confined Space PPE Market

Awareness about Need for Confined Space PPE to Drive Growth

Adoption of Smart PPE to Drive Product Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibo200

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.