Global Convenient Nutrition Market – Analysis By Product Type (Protein Shake, RTD Protein Shake, Protein Bar), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Innovative products in natural ingredients, convenience, and organic foods and advances in packaging development areas are expected to provide the sector with a potential growth opportunity. The factors that play a major role in the growth of convenience food market are increasing demand for ready-to - eat food, snacks and protein shake, high demand from developing regions, growing disposable income, sedentary lifestyle and growth in the working population.



Based on Product Type, Protein Shake Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to increased demand for protein globally and is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanisation, and ageing population whereby the contribution of protein to healthy ageing is increasingly recognised.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of the growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanisation in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, present lucrative market for Convenient Nutrition market.



Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing consumption of packaged nutritional foods, such as protein bars and drinks. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased preference for protein-rich products to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Convenient Nutrition market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Convenient Nutrition Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Convenient Nutrition Market by Product Type (Protein Shake, RTD Protein Shake, Protein Bar).



• The report analyses the Convenient Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).



• The Global Convenient Nutrition Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Italy, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Mexico).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Glanbia PLC, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc., General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Bakkavor Group PLC, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Cargill, Amy’s Kitchen.



