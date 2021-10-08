New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cement Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis by Product Type (Ordinary Portland, Blended, Others), End User (Residential, Non-Residential), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154551/?utm_source=GNW

Also, governments of countries across the globe are investing heavily to enhance the existing infrastructure, which is projected to further contribute to the market growth. The demand for cement is buoyed by construction industry growth in the USA, India, and China and building renovation works in the EU and other countries. Also, the responsible use of waste as an alternative fuel to heat cement kilns is lowering the industry’s consumption of fossil fuels.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors. Cement market is one of those sectors where pandemic has impacted unevenly across different regions. It has disrupted the supply chain of the cement industry and has negatively influenced the consumption and production activities of building material industry. The lockdown restrictions have drastically reduced the demand for cement globally¸ as the construction activities slowed down. Moreover, the disruption in the demand and supply of cement has resulted in huge financial losses in the industry and also leading to job losses and pay cuts.



Manufacturers in the cement market are keen on producing environment friendly cement products. The soaring demand for green cement for eco-friendly environment can boost the market owing to the rise in infrastructure and renovation activities. Recently, LafargeHolcim, which acquired Firestone Building Products (FBP) introduced ECOPlanet, its global range of green cement that reduces ?CO?_2 emissions. Top players in in the cement market have ramped up their research and development efforts to cater to specialised needs of the end-use industries.



Scope of the Report

- The report presents the analysis of Cement market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



- The report analyses the Cement Market by value (USD Billion).



- The report analyses the Cement Market by Product Type (Ordinary Portland, Blended, Others).



- The report analyses the Cement Market by End User (Residential, Non-Residential).



- The Global Cement Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



- The Global Cement Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia).



- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End User.



- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include China National Building Material Co. Ltd, Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg, UltraTech Cement, China Resource Cement, CEMEX, Taiwan Cement Corporation, CRH, Votorantim Cimentos.



Key Target Audience



- Cement Manufacturers



- Consulting and Advisory Firms



- Government and Policy Makers



- Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154551/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________