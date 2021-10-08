Carpenter Technology Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has released its inaugural Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Program.



“The foundation of our ESG Program is built upon our corporate culture. We leverage our talent and technology to deliver creative solutions for our customers, and we use this same approach in our sustainability efforts,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO of Carpenter Technology.

The Sustainability Report showcases Carpenter Technology’s sustainability efforts, including environmental stewardship, protecting the health and safety of our employees, and engaging employees and local communities.

The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure framework and emphasizes transparency by establishing benchmark environmental data and metrics.

To view Carpenter Technology’s 2021 Sustainability Report and find additional information about the company’s ESG Program, please visit the Company’s Sustainability portal at www.carpentertechnology.com/sustainability. For inquiries related to Carpenter Technology’s ESG Program or our Sustainability Report, please contact sustainability@cartech.com.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and the exhibits attached to that filing. They include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our environmental, social and governance program, our Sustainability Report, our future plans, business prospects and results. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.