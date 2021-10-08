Noble Capital Markets Publishes SPACtrac Report on Bowlero Corp

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS) and Bowlero Corp (Bowlero), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), are pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has released a SPACtrac Report on the Company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, as well as news and advanced market data on Bowlero is available on Channelchek.

In July Bowlero announced plans to list on the NYSE through a merger with Isos. Upon the closing of the transaction with Isos – expected in October-November – Bowlero’s common stock and warrants are expected to trade on NYSE under the new ticker symbols “BOWL” and “BOWL WS”.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About Isos Acquisition Corporation

Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. For more information on Isos Acquisition Corporation, please visit www.isosacquisitioncorp.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

