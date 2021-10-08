Acme United to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT.



The conference will be held both virtually and in person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles. Chairman and CEO Walter Johnsen will provide a business overview of Acme United and also meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference.

Acme United’s presentation will be available virtually. To watch the virtual presentation, register here. In addition, Acme United’s presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

More information on the LD Micro Main Event can be obtained by contacting Dean@ldmicro.com .

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid & medical products and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

