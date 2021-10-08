Food Sector Insurance Cost & Rankings Revealed by Insuranks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insuranks has recently released its overview of the costs and highest ranked insurance companies for several food sector business types, such as farmers market insurance, catering insurance, restaurant insurance, bakery insurance and food vendor insurance.

The research has indicated that:

- The average general liability insurance cost for a catering service business is around $37 on a monthly premium payment basis, or $444 on an annual premium payment basis, with about $27 on a monthly premium or $315 on a yearly premium for smaller catering businesses.

- The average liability insurance cost for general food vendors is about $33 per month or an annual cost of $384 per year.

- The average liability insurance cost for farmers market vendors is approximately $35 on a monthly premium basis or around $420 for an annual premium payment basis.

- The average general liability insurance cost for restaurant owners is approximately $68 for a monthly premium payment basis or about $800 on an annual premium payment basis.

- The average general liability insurance cost for a home-based bakery business is only $25 on a monthly premium payment basis or about $300 on a yearly premium payment basis.

- The best food business insurance companies in America were chosen as follows: The Hartford Catering Insurance has ranked number 1 as the best food business insurance company, with Progressive food business insurance coming up as the second-best option.

- Coverwallet insurance was marked as the best online food business insurance quote comparison platform.

Insuranks is an educational digital insurance marketplace platform that is solely focused on improving customer awareness and enabling better insurance decision-making among consumers. For more information, visit Insuranks.com.

Press Contact:

Afif Oniada

info at insuranks dot com

tel:+1-8552104442

