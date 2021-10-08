New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Fitness Market – Analysis By Type (Hardware, Software), Application, End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154552/?utm_source=GNW

Smart fitness equipment provides better clarity on the performance of the users by tracking, monitoring, and analysing their workouts. This has driven the popularity of such devices and equipment among sports enthusiasts and athletes, thereby having a positive impact on connected fitness market growth.



Based on Type, Software Segment is expected to grow significantly as with people exercising without the guidance of a trainer or a coach, technology has emerged as the only respite. Following the suite of many other sectors, the fitness industry has also witnessed a massive digital transformation during the pandemic which is accelerating the market of software segment in connected fitness market worldwide.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of the growing working population in addition to rapid urbanisation in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan present lucrative market for Connected Fitness.



Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing physical inactivity among is giving an acceleration to the connected fitness market. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased awareness among people to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.



