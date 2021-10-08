Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW

Buildings and buildings construction combined are responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 39% of energy-related carbon emissions in a year. In the US, 40% of the total energy is consumed for providing comfortable and well-lit commercial and residential buildings. Globally, carbon emissions from buildings are primarily generated from daily energy use for lighting, cooling, and heating the buildings, called operational carbon emissions, and account for 28% of energy-related carbon emissions annually. Another key factor is growing energy demand for cooling as air-conditioner ownership rises with worsening extreme heat. For instance, in the US, air conditioners use about 6% of the entire electricity produced, at an annual cost of about US$ 29 billion to homeowners. As a result, nearly 117 million metric tons of CO2 emissions are released into the atmosphere per year. Cutting carbon emissions from heating and cooling will be critical to keep global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.



Hence, while designing strategies for climate protection, it is vital to consider steps towards reducing carbon pollution from commercial and residential buildings. In order to achieve the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement, the central objective of which is to hold global average temperature increase to 1.5°C, buildings` energy intensity, defined as the amount of energy utilized by buildings, would need to improve on average by 30% globally by 2030. While energy intensity in the building sector continues to improve at an average annual rate of 1.5%, the nearly 2.3% growth in global floor area has been offsetting some of these improvements. Building-related carbon emissions are projected to double by 2050 in case any scalable action is not taken.



Net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs), often simply referred as zero energy buildings, have been increasingly gaining prominence across various geographical markets and regions as a mechanism for addressing climate change. These buildings utilize energy efficient technologies and renewable energy systems for consuming no more energy than generated onsite using renewable resources over a course of one year, essentially zeroing out on their own energy footprint. Instead of drawing fossil fuel-based energy from the grid, a NZEB generates its own energy from renewable systems, such as geothermal, solar, or wind. In case the building is unable to do so, it runs off carbon-free clean energy that is purchased from a sustainable power source. In recent years, owners of private commercial properties have been showing an increased interest in the development of such buildings with the aim of meeting their corporate goals, while federal agencies as well as several local and state governments are increasingly moving towards NZEB targets to conform to the regulatory mandates. The design criteria for NZEBs can vary between different building professionals and regions. For instance, the renewable energy used by these buildings could also be produced offsite using technology, such as solar panels, high-efficiency insulation and windows, and heat pumps. In all, NZEBs facilitate in minimizing the usage of non-renewable energy within the building sector, thereby contributing in reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere during their operations.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period. HVAC Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR to reach US$25.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Walls & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.1% share of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026



The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 16.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Governments` focus and emphasis on energy efficient buildings bodes well for market growth in the coming years. Various countries are embarking on regulatory action for reducing consumption of energy or other resources of buildings. Governments have realized that local policies and actions are bound to share the energy future while mitigating global issues like climate change. Achieving energy-efficient buildings is a cost-effective and the fastest approach to reduce carbon emissions as well as ensure sustainable development. Rising focus of governments on energy-efficient buildings can be attributed to their numerous benefits such as social, economic and environmental development. Efficient building construction and design are capable of remarkably improving energy-related affordability and access for low-income population in cities while providing people with better access to basic services including clean water, education and medical care. Energy-efficient buildings can considerably reduce the electricity demand along with related carbon emissions or other air pollutants. The benefit holds high relevance for emerging and developing countries. Despite these benefits there are certain barriers to achieve energy-efficient buildings, such as low investments and efficiency gap. These issues are driving policy intervention that is anticipated to increase participation of different stakeholders to ensure consistent improvements in energy efficiency of buildings.



Lighting Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$260.1 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)



Altura Associates, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Johnson Controls International plc

Kingspan Group plc

NetZero Buildings

Rockwool Group

Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Solatube International Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Xtratherm Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As We Reach Climate Tipping Points: Net Zero Energy Buildings

Are Not a Luxury But a Necessity

EXHIBIT 1: As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability

Must Get Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in

Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Here?s How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change

EXHIBIT 2: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion

Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 &

2050

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Pandemic & the Environment: A Review

EXHIBIT 7: Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer:

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2

Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons

Per Year)

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided

Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting

Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to

Worsen Climate Change Risks

The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a

Greener Global Future

How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs): The Concept, Importance &

Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed

To Make Them Work?

EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Will COP26 Really Make a Difference? Here?s Everything You Need

to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & COP26

Governments? Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings

Bodes Well for Market Growth

Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency

Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the

Foundation for Growth

BiPV Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Achieve Net-Zero

Energy in Buildings

Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV

Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial

to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings

Role of Insulation in Creating Net Zero Energy Buildings Gets

Bigger

Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help

Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic

Living to Drive Interest in Net Zero Energy Building

Technologies

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

The Push to Build Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Get

Stronger Post Pandemic

Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Powered Buildings Soon to become a Reality

Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges for Cutting Energy Costs

Influence of Energy Efficient HVAC Systems in Net-Zero Buildings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for HVAC Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for HVAC Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Walls & Roofs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Walls & Roofs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Walls & Roofs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other Products for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy Buildings

(NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls &

Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and

Other Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for

the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls &

Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls &

Roofs, Lighting and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs,

Lighting and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs, Lighting and Other

Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Net-Zero

Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (NZEBs) by Building Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 30

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________