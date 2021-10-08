Scissors and Scotch to Open at Reston Station

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holdings Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) is pleased to announce a lease agreement with men’s grooming and cocktail lounge, Scissors and Scotch covering 2,066 square feet at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza. The full service men’s salon and lounge will open in 2022 within steps of the Wiehle Reston East Metro Station. With the addition of Scissors & Scotch, all retail space at Reston Metro Plaza has been fully leased.



The unique service offerings feature a menu of hair and grooming options combined with an upscale lounge which serves custom cocktails. Scissors and Scotch caters to walk-in clients and regulars that participate in the Scissors and Scotch membership program offering tailored packages of grooming services depending on selection and frequency of visits, with drink discounts and other in-house amenities.

“We are very excited to continue our expansion in the Washington D.C. area at Reston Station,” said Kai Christian, Director of Operations, Scissors & Scotch. “At Scissors & Scotch our team of seasoned barbers, stylists and bartenders strive to make our customers look and feel great. We believe those who live and work in the Reston area will love the unique combination of grooming services and cocktails our locations are known for.”

The cocktail menu will include house cocktails along with a signature selection of cocktails with more complex flavors including toasted marshmallow, egg white, and caramelized pineapple. In line with its philosophy of procuring and supporting locally sourced ingredients, alcohol will be sourced from local distilleries where possible and a menu of appetizers will be on offer exclusively in the Virginia salon locations.

Scissors and Scotch currently has franchise locations in nine markets, including Austin, Kansas City, Omaha, Denver, Des Moines, Dallas, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Washington D.C. at Navy Yard and Union Market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scissors and Scotch to our line-up of lifestyle and wellness offerings at Reston Station,” said Timothy Steffan, Executive Vice President of Comstock. “A full-service men’s barbershop is the perfect complement to our existing best-in-class lifestyle and wellness brands, all of whom provide convenience and on-site service to Metro’s Silver Line commuters, along with our growing community of residential and office tenants.

Scissors and Scotch joins Reston Station’s existing lifestyle brands Orange Theory, Pure Joe Pilates and Nordine Day Spa, and popular restaurants Founding Farmer’s, Matchbox and Big Buns.

About Scissors & Scotch

Scissors & Scotch offers men a unique place to get great haircuts, shaves, have a drink and relax. Founded in 2015 by three friends, Scissors & Scotch has now served more than 100,000 clients across the US. Each shop offers haircuts, shaves, trims, waxing, and spa services – along with a complimentary drink from their full-service lounge and bar. For more information visit scissorsscotch.com.

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Covering more than 60 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station at the Phase I terminus of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia and features additional Trophy-Class buildings by the world-class design team of HKS. With multiple residential buildings completed, under construction, and planned, the Reston Station neighborhood will provide a wide variety of housing for thousands of residents while two major brand hotels will serve short-term and extended-stay visitors. Founding Farmers, Starbucks. Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse are open and/or coming soon while CVS and other service-oriented retailers provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforce, and commuters alike.

For more information about Reston Station, visit www.RestonStation.com.

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed, acquired and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market since 1985. CHCI’s managed portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a 5+ million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development assets.

CHCI is a vertically integrated, full service real estate development and asset management firm with wholly owned subsidiaries that provide a wide array of real estate related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, commercial garage management, and other real estate related services. The company’s asset management services are generally provided pursuant to long-term contracts that provide CHCI co-investment opportunities, current period income and performance-based incentives.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.

