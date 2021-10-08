WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date

Ordinary

Income

Short

Term

Capital

Gains

Long Term

Capital

Gains

Total Rate

Per Share GCC WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund 10/8/2021 10/12/2021 10/14/2021 $2.03207 $0.00000 $0.00000 $2.03207 WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 10/8/2021 10/12/2021 10/14/2021 $5.21278 $0.00000 $0.00000 $5.21278

Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund:

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. An investment in this Fund is speculative, involves a substantial degree of risk, and should not constitute an investor’s entire portfolio. One of the risks associated with the Fund is the complexity of the different factors which contribute to the Fund’s performance. These factors include use of commodity futures contracts. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The value of the shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund’s shares.

Managed Futures Strategy Fund:

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. An investment in this Fund is speculative, involves a substantial degree of risk, and should not constitute an investor’s entire portfolio. One of the risks associated with the Fund is the complexity of the different factors which contribute to the Fund’s performance, as well as its correlation (or non-correlation) to other asset classes. These factors include use of long and short positions in commodity futures contracts, currency forward contracts, swaps and other derivatives. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The Fund should not be used as a proxy for taking long only (or short only) positions in commodities or currencies. The Fund could lose significant value during periods when long only indexes rise (or short only) indexes decline. The Fund's investment objective is based on historic price trends. There can be no assurance that such trends will be reflected in future market movements. The Fund generally does not make intra-month adjustments and therefore is subject to substantial losses if the market moves against the Fund’s established positions on an intra-month basis. In markets without sustained price trends or markets that quickly reverse or “whipsaw” the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund is actively managed thus the ability of the Fund to achieve its objective will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.

Commodities and futures are generally volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investments in commodities may be affected by overall market movements, changes in interest rates and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes and international economic and political developments.

Please read each Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

