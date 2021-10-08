Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Protective Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031376/?utm_source=GNW

Also sometimes referred to as personal protective equipment (PPE), the clothing protects the body from contaminants, dirt, pollution, infection and hazardous chemicals. Designed for single-use only, these products are disposed of as solid waste or recycled after use. Disposable protective clothing is intended for short-term protection and convenience, and encompasses numerous items that protect a worker from head to toe, including respiratory masks, hard hats, overalls, suits, gloves and helmets. These items are made using non-woven materials and play an important role in reducing the risk of worker injury and leading to associated cost savings. Disposable protective clothing is generally made of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester and certain other materials with enhanced safety ratings. These products are extensively used in a number of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, construction, mining and defense & public safety. Medical professionals often rely on protective clothing like disposable gloves for minimizing the risk of infection and contamination. While scientists and researchers use laboratory coats, law enforcement agencies use ballistic vests for effective protection.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.9% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Disposable Protective Clothing market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is witnessing strong influence of a number of factors including COVID-19, technological advances, volatile macroeconomic scenario and international trade conditions. While substantial demand from the healthcare and foodservice industries is boosting revenues, depressing conditions in traditionally strong domains including oil & gas and mining are dampening profitability. The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting a large number of companies to comply with stringent safety standards. In addition, entities are focusing on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace safety guidelines to avoid consequences and costs associated with non-compliance. On the other hand, the PPE is market is receiving strong contribution from the protective clothing segment that covers garments mainly used in healthcare and heavy industries. The protective clothing segment is led by flame-retardant and heat-resistant garments along with clothing intended to protect users from hazardous chemicals. Moreover, industrial units are increasingly adopting coveralls for enhanced protection from cuts and splashes on shop floors. Protective clothing like chemical-resistant jackets is extensively used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical applications. Rising demand across these end-use industries coupled with ongoing product innovations are poised to push sales, while mounting competition is eroding margins. The market growth is anticipated to be further bolstered by availability of advanced protective clothing with inbuilt sensors for monitoring body temperature or strong and flexible thermoplastic-coated protective gloves. New smart clothing along with sophisticated wearable technology is expected to redefine employee safety. Smart clothing capable of detecting chemicals, gas, heat and other hazardous conditions to alert users for taking appropriate measures is garnering increasing attention in process industries including metals, chemicals and oil & gas. In addition, continued strong demand for protective clothing from the semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries is poised to further boost overall growth of the PPE market.



Polyester Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$626.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)



3M Company

Asatex

Ballyclare Limited

Cetriko S.L.

Derekduck Industries Corp.

Drager

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Glen Raven Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

International Enviroguard

Kimberly Clark Corp

Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

UVEX







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

PPE Adoption Trends Driven by Innovation

PPE Demand from Major Users to Face Mixed Response

Online PPE Sales See Major Jump

Pandemic Leads to Supply Shortages

The Importance of PPEs in Healthcare Settings

Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for

Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

Protective Clothing: The Star Performer in Personal Protective

Equipment Market

Reuse amid COVID-19-led Supply Shortages

Pros & Cons of Reusable Medical Protective Clothing

COVID-19 Outbreak Boosts Demand for Anti-Viral Fabrics

Disposable Medical Protective Clothing: The Impact on Climate &

Health

An Introduction to Disposable Protective Clothing

EXHIBIT 2: Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by

Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Chemical, Thermal, Biological / Radiation, Mechanical, and

Other Applications

Difference between Disposable Protective Clothing and Ordinary

Workwear

Alternatives to Disposable Protective Clothing

Focus Shifts to Healthcare Fabric

Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Categorization of Select Protective Clothing by Function

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-à-vis Reusable

Garments in End-Use Industries

Protective Clothing: European Directive

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Material

EXHIBIT 4: Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by

Material Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Other Material

Types

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 5: Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market by

End-Use Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Healthcare, and Other

End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Principal Position

while Asia-Pacific to Report Fast Growth

EXHIBIT 6: World Disposable Protective Clothing Market (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Disposable Protective Clothing Market:

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,

Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: Players Eye on Product Development &

Innovation to Survive in Increasingly Competitive Disposable

Protective Clothing Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

EXHIBIT 8: Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

EXHIBIT 9: US Market for Industrial Thermal Clothing (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Market Revenue by Product Type

EXHIBIT 10: US Personal Protective Clothing Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations & Improvements Augment Disposable Protective

Clothing Market

Lightweight and Breathable Designs Make a Cut

New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains

Uptrend in the Protective Clothing Sector Generates Parallel

Opportunities for Disposable Protective Clothing

Key Trends in the Protective Clothing Domain

Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities

(in Thousands) by Region

Unique Antimicrobial Coatings Augment Protective Clothing

Functionality

Healthcare: Prominent End-Use Sector

Emphasis on Effective Infection Control Spurs Demand in

Healthcare Settings

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

COVID-19 Stirs the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in

Healthcare Applications

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 14: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker

Safety

EXHIBIT 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 16: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019



