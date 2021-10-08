Ashley Distribution Services Awarded First Place in ATA’s Truck and Industrial Safety Contest

Arcadia, Wis., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September, Ashley Distribution Services, LTD (ADS) was awarded the 2019 First Place Truck Safety Award in the General Commodities Truckload/Line-Haul between 50-100 Million Miles Division. This award was presented and sponsored by Great West Casualty Company. The American Trucking Association (ATA) National Truck & Industrial Safety Contest are the only two national safety programs that recognize the extraordinary safety accomplishments of motor carriers across the United States by operation type and size.

“Since 1974, when we started Ashley Distribution Services, we’ve provided our Drivers, Ashley Ambassadors, with the best equipment available to ensure their safety and comfort as well as delivering our product with minimal issues,” stated Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and our Ambassadors for their commitment to delivering on our promise and traveling to and from their destination with safety being the top priority.”

Motor carriers from all fifty states, representing every type and size of operation are encouraged to enter the contest. Carriers are judged on their safety records in comparison to others within their class of competition.

Safety records are determined from the carrier’s vehicle accident rates or lost workday case rates. Vehicle accident rates are determined by taking the summation of accidents in a category, multiplying it by a million, and then dividing that number by the summation of the categories’ mileage. Of the 16 carriers in this class, ADS had an accident ratio of 0.36 accidents per million miles. The next closest competitor in the division had an accident rate of 0.57. The national average for accidents per million miles is 0.46.

“We take great pride in ensuring our products are delivered safely to our customer’s doorsteps,” stated John Leighty, Executive Vice President, Ashley Distribution Services. “Ashley Distribution Services prides itself on our significantly high safety records, with multiple Ashley Ambassadors that have over a million miles, accident-free, representing our company daily.”

The 2020 Safety Conference, where the award is presented, was postponed due to the pandemic. In addition to this award Ashley Distribution Services received Honorable Mention in the 2021 Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Fleet Safety Awards in Division IV for fleets who run over five million miles in the State of Wisconsin. For a carrier to be recognized for this award they must have an accident ratio of 3.0 or less; Ashley Distribution Services had an accident ratio of 0.65, running 6,141,822 miles in the state of Wisconsin.

Ashley Distribution Services also participated in the Industrial Safety Contest where they placed in the top four. Similarly, the National Industrial Safety contest recognizes the lowest OSHA Case 300 (reported workplace injuries and illnesses) ratios over the same time period among like motor carriers.

---

Ashley Distribution Services, LTD was established in 1974 by Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. and today is one of the industry’s largest private fleets. Ashley Distribution Services delivers Ashley Furniture to Ashley HomeStores and customers throughout the U.S. With a growing fleet, Ashley Distribution Services continues to expand beyond delivering furniture. Visit Ashley Distribution Services online at www.ashleydistributionservices.com.

Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes in 2021. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world’s best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesllc.com and “like” Ashley Furniture Industries on Facebook.

# # #

Attachments