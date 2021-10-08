Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW
Corrective devices such as braces, retainers, headgear, plates etc. are designed to properly align teeth, lips and jaws, in order to achieve facial balance. Such devices are typically used for enhancing appearance of teeth. Among the most notable advancements in the orthodontics market is the launch of invisible clear aligners. Clear aligners are a transparent, plastic form of dental braces capable of aligning the teeth without the need to use braces, mini-implants and mini-screws. The history of Clear aligners can be traced back to 1946, when Dr. Harold Kesling introduced the use of a series of thermoplastic tooth positioners to achieve tooth alignment. The treatment approach has evolved over the past 15?years with development of new technologies and materials. Clear aligners are tight-fitting customized dental braces or orthodontic devices intended to correct misaligned and crooked teeth. Made using thermoformed materials such as polycarbonate plastic or co-polyester and CAD 3D printing, these orthodontic devices present a removable and virtually discreet alternative to conventional braces. Designed around patient flexibility and comfort, clear aligners appropriately position misaligned teeth by applying a gentle, continuous force to treat mild and moderate malocclusion.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period. Teenager Category, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.8% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adult Category is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Clear Aligners market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $348.1 Million by 2026
The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 53.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$348.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$435.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Growth in the market is driven by the growing adoption of orthodontic treatments among adults and teenagers in both developed and developing economies. Due to the fact that suppliers undertake treatment planning and manufacturing of aligners, a growing proportion of GPs are likely to take up aligner-based treatments due to the potential for generating high profit margins and the fact that training requirements for the process are fairly limited. On the other hand, for orthodontists, the aligners business proves to be less profitable compared to traditional braces, as the acquisition costs are about 8 to 15 times higher than ordinary braces, with treatment costs or revenues being on the same level. Gains will also be spurred by market-driven factors such as rising consumer disposable incomes in developing countries, increasing per capita spends on appearance enhancing products and solutions, rise in the number of dental clinics, and growing social acceptance of procedures aimed at enhancing facial aesthetic appeal. The growing volume of orthodontic procedures being performed among adolescents, technological advancements in the orthodontics specialty are also driving demand for a variety of orthodontic supplies. Demand for orthodontic procedures is also attributed to the growing popularity of invisible braces among both adults and teenagers. The expanding dental tourism industry presents another opportunity for the orthodontic supplies market across developing regions.
The booming cosmetic dentistry market also presents a significant growth driver for the market, as more and more people seek therapies and procedures aimed at enhancing physical appearance by improving alignment of gums, bite and teeth. Cosmetic dentistry continues to gain popularity led by the increasing affluence of people, whereby an increasing proportion of the population is now in a position to avail not just corrective treatment procedures but also cosmetic procedures, presenting considerable opportunities for the orthodontic supplies market. Latest clear aligners are witnessing increasing acceptance among orthodontists for correcting oral flaws including crooked teeth and overbites. These advanced devices are significantly better than their earlier versions that were primarily intended to treat acute dental issues. On the other hand, new versions of clear aligners are also suitable for treatment of serious problems, pushing the adoption of these devices to treat class-I and class-II misalignment. Invisible aligner systems are developed using CAD/CAM, virtual digital models and thermoformed plastic materials. These clear aligners are known to achieve incremental tooth movement of around 0.25-3mm within few weeks.
Select Competitors (Total 65 Featured)
- 3M
- Align technology
- Argen Corporation
- Clarus Company
- Danaher Corporation
- Dentsply Sirona
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Institute Straumann
- Patterson Companies Inc
- TP Orthodontics Inc.;
