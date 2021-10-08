Global Can Coatings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Can Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031029/?utm_source=GNW

Can coatings are mainly utilized in metal packaging for improving or enhancing flexibility, resistance, and adhesion. They are also applied in metal shaping processes for resistance, hardness, elasticity, and adhesion. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increased use of can coatings in food and beverage industry for preventing product contamination from the can`s metal. Food can coatings reduce the interaction between the can and the packaged food product, as well as enables in preserving the food`s taste and aroma and extending its shelf life. In addition, rising consumption of canned products in emerging economies, driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and rapidly changing lifestyles, is expected to drive the demand for can coatings in the next few years. The market growth is also likely to benefit from the increasing use of cans for packaging organic and meat products. Moreover, major players have been recently adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, with the aim of enhancing their market presence, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Can Coatings estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.3% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global Can Coatings market. Epoxy coatings account for the largest share of the market, owing to easy coating and less expensive process. Acrylic can coatings are commonly used, owing to acrylic`s superior chemical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties, as well as its capability in being resistant to abrasion, chemicals, and high temperatures. In addition to its superior electrical properties, acrylic is considerably resistant to various types of solvents, making it ideally suited for electrical applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $558.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $313.4 Million by 2026



The Can Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$558.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$313.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$326 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care, and food and beverages industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness strong growth, owing to the region rapidly establishing itself as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverages industries because of low raw material and labor costs. In addition, a massive consumer base, expanding urban population, and growing per capita spending on food and beverages, personal care, and healthcare, have been attracting several global food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers to set up production facilities in the region.



Polyester Segment to Reach $296.2 Million by 2026



Polyester coatings are finding increased uptake in metal cans intended for beverages, food, aerosol, and general line products. In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$223.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)



Akzo Nobel

Altana AG

ICI Packaging Coatings Limited

International Packaging Coatings

Kansai Paints

National Paint Factories

PPG

The Valspar Corporation

Tiger Coatings

Toyochem

Valspar

VPL Coatings







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031029/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on Can Coatings Market

An Introduction to Can Coatings

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 2: World Can Coatings Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester,

and Other Types

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 3: World Can Coatings Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beverage Can, Food

Can, Aerosol Can, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Can Coatings Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &

2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Can Coatings Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Opportunities Identified in Aerosol Cans End-Use Vertical

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aerosol Can Production (in Million Units) for

Years 2011, 2015 & 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market by End-use

Sector (2021): Percentage Breakdown for Cosmetics, Food,

Household & Technical Products, and Pharmaceuticals

Innovations Encourage Metal Can Uptake, Enhance Demand for Can

Coatings

Advanced & Eco-Friendly Can Coatings Seek Role

Convenience Food Trends Steer Food Canning, Revving Up the

Opportunities for Can Coatings

Interior Can Coatings Hold Critical Significance in

Preservation of Canned Foods

Epoxy Remains Prominent Food & Beverage Can Coating Option

despite Health Concerns & Negative Publicity

Soaring Demand for Canned Fruits & Vegetables Improves Market

Uptake

Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits

Market

Rapidly Evolving Image of Canned Organic Foods Bodes Well

Healthy Tide in Food Retail Augments Demand for Cans,

Benefiting the Can Coatings Market

Growing Relevance of Retail Ready Packaging to Benefit the Market

Established Image of Beverage Cans Enthuses Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type:

(2021): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

EXHIBIT 9: Global Volume Consumption of Packaged Beverages

(in %) by Beverage Type for Years 2019 & 2025

Energy Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Beer Widen the Demand for

Beverage Cans

Established Image of Steel Cans Augments Prospects

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100

EXHIBIT 11: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Decelerating Demand for Cans in Chilled & Frozen Food Products

Niggles Market Momentum

Growing Concerns over Use of BPA in Can Coatings: Major Issue

Study Indicates Overestimated Migration of BPA from Can Coating

into Real Beverages

Lack of Feasible Substitutes to Epoxy

Issues & Challenges Hampering the Metal Cans Industry Wield

Parallel Negative Impact on Can Coatings Market

Detection of Lead in Canned Foods with Tin Coating Calls for

Urgent Regulatory Action



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Can Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverage Can by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Beverage Can by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage Can by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Can by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food Can by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Can by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerosol Can by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerosol Can by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerosol Can by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type - Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Can Coatings by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type - Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Can Coatings by Application -

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Can Coatings by Type -

Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Can

Coatings by Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,

Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Can

Coatings by Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Can

Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Can

Coatings by Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,

Polyester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Can

Coatings by Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Can Coatings by

Application - Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Can Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverage

Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Can Coatings



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________