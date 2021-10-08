Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030753/?utm_source=GNW
AI also enables robots to establish communication with other robots and humans. For companies, robots are proving to be more efficient and at the same time a cheaper labor. Companies in industries for which labor costs are the highest among costs are increasingly adopting AI robots. Companies in specialized fields that need top talent are expected to adopt AI integrated robots. Emergence of new tools for analysis of big data is also expected to contribute to market growth for AI in robots going forward.
Strong growth is anticipated for the market for AI in robotics over the coming years as industries recognize the powerful combination of the two technologies offering several benefits in automation of processes and tasks. AI in robotics enables industries to become increasingly flexible in their processes. The technology provides robots with the learning ability critical for applications. Companies would be able to considerably increase productivity, save time and also make workplace safer for human workers. AI and robotics combination can also enhance potential of human workers. The step ahead for AI would be augmented intelligence which would seamlessly link machine with machine for further productivity gains. Companies use robots as they are more productive in performing repetitive activities. Tasks can be performed with extreme precision and at great speeds. When integrated with AI, such robots get to learn processes and then perform tasks on their own, without human intervention. This benefit would emerge as the major growth driver for AI in robotics going forward.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR to reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.2% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 24.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 202 Featured)
- ABB
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon
- Asustek Computer
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Bsh Hausgeräte
- Fanuc
- Hanson Robotics
- Harman International Industries
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Jibo
- Kuka
- LG
- Mayfield Robotics
- Microsoft Corporation
- Neurala
- Nvidia
- Promobot
- Softbank
- Xilinx
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19
Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19
COVID-19 Emerges as Crucible of AI-Powered Robots for
Healthcare Applications
Intelligent Security Robots with Enhanced Autonomy Simplify
Remote Monitoring during COVID-19
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Robotics
Key Application Markets
Enabling Technologies
Robotics & AI Leverage Favorable Industrial Trends
Recent Market Activity
Select Companies with Focus on AI Robotics
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AI Robots to See Expanded Growth in 2021 and Beyond
AI and Robotics Gain Spotlight as Digitalization of Logistics
Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic
COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Migration Towards Warehouse Automation
Robotics & Automation to Transform Supply Chain
Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine
Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability
High-Growth Opportunities for AI Robots in eCommerce
EXHIBIT 2: Global eCommerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail
Sales (2015-2021)
Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service
Robotics
Rising Significance of Robotics Process Automation (RPA)
Unveils Improved Opportunities
Governmental Emphasis on AI and Robotics to Support Market
Expansion
Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth
Growing Focus on Sustainable Implementation of AI in Industrial
Environments
EXHIBIT 3: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of
Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial
Metrology, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies
Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor
Uptake
Select Industrial Applications of AI Robots
Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing
Power
AI & Robotics Display Great Potential as Effective Resources in
Fight against COVID-19
Sophisticated Robotic Disinfectant Platforms Aiding COVID-19 Fight
AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry
AI Combined with Surgical Robots to Revolutionize Surgery
Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Professional Service Robots in Medical Applications
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Application
Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical Therapy
Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence
of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Eldercare
-Assistive Robots
EXHIBIT 6: Aging Population to Fuel Need for Care Robots -
Population of 60+ Individuals in ?000s for 2019, 2030, 2050, &
2100
Personal Robots Garner Momentum
AI-powered Household Robots Garner Interest
Military & Defense: Prominent End-Use Sector for AI Robots
EXHIBIT 7: Global AI in Military Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of
Growth in Defense Robots Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth
AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots
AI Robots in Agriculture: Developments in AI, Machine Vision &
Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for
Robots and Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment
as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020
Adoption of AI and Robotics in the Hotel Industry
Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
AI to Advance the Uptake of Robotic Technologies in AVs
Increasing Automation In The Retail Industry Set to Benefit AI
-powered Robotics
AI Robots Becoming Integral Weapon for Crime Control and Modern
Warfare
AI Robots as School Teachers
Rising Concerns Over Negative Impact of AI Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
