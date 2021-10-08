ATP Flight School Unveils New Airline Pilot Training Center in Arlington, TX

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Flight School unveils a new 25,875 square-foot airline pilot training center at the Arlington Municipal Airport (GKY) with a grand opening event on Oct. 8, 2021. Joining ATP's nationwide network of 70 locations, the flagship Arlington facility is the largest in Texas and poised to meet the demand for pilots from Dallas-based airlines.

Each aspect of the new building is designed to efficiently deliver total-immersion airline pilot training. Students in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program start with zero experience and graduate as commercial multi-engine pilots and flight instructors in just seven months. Pilots graduating on this accelerated timeline are in a competitive position to capitalize on a post-pandemic pilot shortage and quickly establish their careers.

Students at the Arlington training center fly with the latest technology, including Garmin G1000 NXi equipped Cessna 172 Skyhawks and Piper Archers. To support growing demand, ATP is adding to this fleet with deliveries of factory-new Pipers. A co-located ATP maintenance facility services the fleet and ensures dispatch reliability to keep students training on time.

ATP is the only school in Dallas able to offer airlines a complete pilot training solution, with nearby ATP JETS in Irving. The part 142 airline training center complements initial pilot certification at Arlington and is one of the largest ATP CTP (Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program) providers, having graduated nearly 10,000 airline pilots.

"ATP Flight School's airline pilot training center is an exciting addition to Arlington. This flagship facility at the Arlington Municipal Airport will help so many achieve their American Dream, whether that is going on to become a commercial pilot or teaching others to fly," Arlington Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said. "We look forward to the school's continued success as it builds on decades of work preparing the pilots of tomorrow."

ATP's 35-year presence in Texas has played a prominent role in sourcing airline pilots for Dallas-based airlines. More alumni have been hired by American Airlines than any other major airline, and over 650 graduates have gone on to fly for Dallas-based American Eagle carrier Envoy Air. The Arlington training center's advanced capabilities and resources will actively support all Dallas-based airlines in the coming years as they increase pilot hiring.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Director of Marketing

ATP Flight School

pr@atpflightschool.com

(904) 595-7950

14 CFR part 142 programs provided by ATP Jet Simulation, Inc. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, product names, company names, logos, and brands used or mentioned herein are property of their respective owners in the United States and other countries. Mention of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Related Images











Image 1: ATP Flight School Unveils New Airline Pilot Training Center in Arlington, TX





Joining ATP's nationwide network of 70 locations, the flagship Arlington facility is the largest in Texas and poised to meet the demand for pilots from Dallas-based airlines.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment