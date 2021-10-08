Harbinger Interactive Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Harbinger Interactive Learning https://harbingerlearning.com/ is living their mission, ‘’Transforming lives at every workplace”. The company is a leading provider of innovative custom learning solutions and content modernization with focus on driving learning effectiveness in a cost-effective way.

“Harbinger Interactive Learning has been at the forefront of designing innovative learning solutions with close to three decades of experience and expertise in being the trusted partners of Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies around the world”, said Mr. Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Office, Brandon Hall Group. “A blend of creative and learning technology capabilities coupled with strong end-to-end experience in custom content development makes Harbinger uniquely positioned to deliver effective learning programs, with an eye on enhanced learning experiences and business outcomes for its customers”, he added.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Harbinger Interactive Learning as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Harbinger Interactive Learning’s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Harbinger Group organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We are delighted to be recognized and certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider”, said Poonam Jaypuriya, Vice President eLearning, Harbinger Interactive Learning. “Harbinger is excited to be a part of the ecosystem that is driven by the passion of empowering excellence in organizations. Designing effective learning experiences through strong instructional solutions and transforming content using technology is what drives Harbinger. Powered by people, processes, skills, and technology, we have been addressing our customers’ unique learning needs for close to three decades and this would not be possible without their support and trust. Our clients deserve a special mention for contributing to our journey and consistently trusting us as their preferred eLearning development partner.” Poonam added.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Harbinger Interactive Learning’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Harbinger Interactive Learning and their offerings visit https://harbingerlearning.com/

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About Harbinger Interactive Learning

Harbinger Interactive Learning is a global design and development company specializing in eLearning modernization and custom eLearning solution development. With over 25 years of experience in delivering innovative learning solutions for various verticals like publishing, life sciences, BFSI, retail, and high-tech, Harbinger makes use of a wide range of instructional approaches like microlearning, nudge-learning, gamification, interactive videos, ILT/vILT and more to build innovative, engaging, and effective learning content. Harbinger’s training programs are learner-centric and explicitly designed to improve employee performance and business outcomes.

With a vision to "transform lives at every workplace," team Harbinger specializes in gamification, blended learning, mobile learning, visual design, instructor-led, competency-based learning, remote learning, nudge-based learning, AI chatbot-based learning, and digital learning solutions.

To learn more visit https://www.harbingerlearning.com