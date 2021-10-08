The Largest Private Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice in the U.S. Welcomes Hand and Nerve Specialist Dr. Nikhil Agrawal

Garden City, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG) is pleased to announce that Nikhil Agrawal, MD, has joined their team of distinguished plastic surgeons. As the largest private plastic surgery and reconstructive practice in the United States, LIPSG is home to highly skilled surgeons whose elite training and experience position them as leaders in their respective fields. Dr. Agrawal, who is now the 23rd surgeon in the practice, specializes in reconstructive procedures, with a focus on hand and peripheral nerve surgery.



Dr. Agrawal completed a prestigious Harvard Medical School Fellowship in Orthopedic Hand and Peripheral Nerve Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, as well as a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine, and he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Biochemistry from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.



Dr. Agrawal’s areas of expertise include migraine surgery, nerve surgery, and treatment for hand and wrist ailments such as trigger finger, fracture fixation, carpal tunnel syndrome, and arthritis. He has authored many articles for peer-reviewed medical journals and has also contributed to medical textbooks, including the comprehensive hand surgery section in the renowned Sabiston Textbook of Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Agrawal holds committee positions in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal and the American Society for Peripheral Nerve. He is a candidate member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, where he serves on the Healthcare Delivery Subcommittee.



For more than 70 years, LIPSG has been known for excellence in reconstructive and cosmetic surgical treatment. Patients from New York City, Long Island, and beyond will benefit from Dr. Agrawal’s specialized experience, depth of knowledge, and commitment to care.





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. The staff and surgeons of LIPSG are known for exceptional skill and their dedication to personalized patient care. The LIPSG Affiliated Residency Programs are a cornerstone of their educational endeavors and are widely respected in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. LIPSG gives back through community partnerships and charitable service, including a long-standing partnership with ReSurge International, which provides free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients, as well as hands-on training to international surgeons. The surgeons of LIPSG also oversee Deep Blue Med Spa, which specializes in clinically proven medical-grade skin care and non-surgical body treatments. Additionally, 24-hour care is available through Dr.STITCH, an on-call service and hotline for the immediate care of lacerations, burns, hand injuries, facial trauma, and complex wounds. Since its establishment in 1948, LIPSG has grown to include a flagship facility in Garden City, NY, as well as locations in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington, NY.

