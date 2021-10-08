Camber Energy Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Camber Energy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI).



On October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report which states that, “Camber is a defunct oil producer that has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September.” The report also states that “[Camber’s] only real asset is a 73% stake in Viking Energy, an OTC-traded company with negative book value and a going-concern warning that recently violated the maximum-leverage covenant on one of its loans. (For a time, it also had a fake CFO - long story.)”

Following this news, Camber’s stock price fell $1.56, more than 50%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Camber securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us.

