The Honest Company Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of The Honest Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest Company” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honest Company common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company’s May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").



According to the complaint, Honest Company claims it is a “digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories.” The Company’s three product categories are (1) Diapers and Wipes, (2) Skin and Personal Care, and (3) Household and Wellness, representing 63%, 26% and 11% of the Company’s 2020 revenue, respectively.

In the IPO and pursuant to the Company’s May 6, 2021 Registration Statement, Honest Company sold over 10 million shares, including the underwriters’ option, at $16 per share.

Approximately two months after the IPO, on August 13, 2021, Honest Company reported a net loss of $20 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of only $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Honest Company also disclosed that its revenue grew only 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2020 because it was negatively impacted by “an estimated $3.7 million COVID-19 stock-up impact primarily in Diapers and Wipes in the prior year period.” During the conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results, the Company’s CFO said Honest Company had experienced “significant de-stocking by a key digital partner.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021 on unusually heaving trading volume.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 15, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

