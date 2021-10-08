Directorate change

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

8 October 2021

Notification is given that Jean Park, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director (SID) with effect from 1 January 2022 when Owen Clarke, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, steps down as SID and as a Non-Executive Director of Admiral on 31 December 2021.

Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, said: “We are fortunate in Jean to have someone with the relevant experience and capability to succeed Owen as SID and I am confident that she will be very effective in this important role.

I would like to thank Owen for his contribution during his time on the Board over many years and his dedication and commitment to his role as a Chair of the Remuneration Committee, member of the Nomination and Governance Committee and as SID. We will miss his insight, experience and challenge of matters that come before the Board.”

