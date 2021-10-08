Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc and its funds increased on 7 October Month 2021 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.06% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.29% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.36% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares 
  
804,531,324 voting rights 

 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.98% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.33% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.32% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 7,149,164 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

 		 5.06% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL7,149,164 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.06% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical 

418,356 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

0.29% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash 

2,974 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
   POINT B SUBTOTAL
0.29% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

