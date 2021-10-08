Return to In-Person Networking and More Networking Opportunities Spell Success for Clarkson Career Fair

Potsdam, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University’s Career Fair, now a hybrid event featuring both in-person and virtual opportunities for students to network, returned to its tradition as a marquee event this fall.

Heather DiFino, Director of Career Services, hailed the event as a great success, noting that the turnout matched pre-covid numbers with regard to employer attendance.

Between the virtual and in-person sessions, Clarkson welcomed 189 employers to interact with students seeking employment, internships and co-ops. More than 1,400 students attended, creating nearly 1,500 student-employer interactions. Included in the 189 employers were 29 brand new companies and 31 who returned to in-person networking after a one-year hiatus.

“Overall students were excited that this year's event had a live component to it,” DiFino said. “By continuing to still offer the virtual option and the live option, students had multiple avenues to connect with employers and seek out opportunities. With the live event taking place in Cheel Area, students found it easier to navigate with all employers being in one location in comparison to past years.”

On top of the success seen during the career fair itself, the Career Center reviewed 285 resumes over three days leading up to the event, and hosted the first-ever career fair kick-off mixer.

“The mixer event was a huge success and offered students the chance to informally meet and get to know employers in a relaxed setting,” DiFino said. “Numerous clubs and organizations hosted information tables for the employers to learn more about the opportunities that students take part in while at Clarkson.”

Clarkson University’s career fair is held twice a year and offers students from all majors, class years and graduate levels an opportunity to network with employers. Statistics show that more than 40 percent of our students accepting full time employment were first introduced to their employer at Career Fair. Clarkson’s next career fair will be hosted in February.

For more information about Clarkson’s career fair, visit clarkson.edu/career-center/career-fair.

