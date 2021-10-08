Inaugural 2021 Southern Industrial Conference to Be Held 100% Online on October 13, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the impact on traveling and in-person meetings caused by the pandemic and hurricane season, the Inaugural 2021 Southern Industrial Conference (“SIC”) will now be held 100% online. Originally the Conference was scheduled to be held in-person in New Orleans. The 2022 event is planned to be in-person at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans next spring and additional details will be provided in early 2022.



This new symposium will feature a series of five virtual presentations on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 that will discuss economic development and growth opportunities as well as key issues facing both private and public companies in the industrial sector of the southern U.S. economy. Expert advisors will share their insight on exciting economic development and growth opportunities as well as critical issues facing the sector.

The U.S. economy is experiencing unprecedented post-pandemic growth plus the state and federal sectors are investing significant funds in infrastructure and energy-transition projects. The discussions will provide a wide range of information to help all sized companies in the sector learn more about those opportunities as well as other ways to grow, improve and market their companies. Registrants will be able to ask questions at the conclusion of each session.

Registration for the Southern Industrial Conference is directed to business owners, management teams, business advisors and family business stakeholders of industrial companies. There is no cost for this virtual event, but you must register through our web site, www.SouthernIndustrialC o nference.com to participate.

CONFERENCE AGENDA

The final agenda with timing of each session is detailed below. Each session will last up to 45 minutes and any related slides will be posted to our web site. The site will maintain a recording of the presentations and Q&A for 60 days after the event concludes.

8:00 AM Welcome

8:15 to 9:00 am

Recent Capital Markets Mergers, Acquisitions and Sales and the Near-Term Outlook This session will review current and emerging trends in the merger, acquisition, and sales market and will be hosted by Founders Advisors.



9:05 TO 9:50 AM

Current Changes in Federal Tax Law and Year-end Planning This session will provide an overview of recent important federal tax developments affecting business owners and will be hosted by Postlethwaite & Netterville.



10:00 TO 10:45 AM

Washington Political Update Including Status of Infrastructure Spending Plans This session will provide an update on the infrastructure bill, the budget reconciliation bill, and related legislation under consideration in Congress and the impact this legislation could have on the industrial sector in the southern U.S. The session will be hosted by Jones Walker.



10:50 TO 11:35 AM

Carbon Capture Use and Sequestration (CCUS) Opportunities for Industrial Companies Continued emphasis on climate change, energy transition and ESG is expected to benefit CCUS projects. This session will review the mechanics and qualification for CCUS projects as well as provide a practical discussion on how industrial companies can capitalize on CCUS market developments. The session will be hosted by Mayer Brown.



11:40 AM TO 12:30 PM

Capital Markets and Commercial Banking Update This session will discuss current middle market financing of acquisitions, shareholder dividends and repurchases, as well as funding for other general corporate purposes. The session will be hosted by JP Morgan.



For additional details, please contact info@SouthernInd u strial C onference.com or 504-799-1953.

The 2021 SIC is being hosted by Founders Advisors, Postlethwaite & Netterville, and Al Petrie Advisors. It is being made possible by our platinum sponsors Founders Advisors, Jones Walker, JP Morgan, Mayer Brown and Postlethwaite and Netterville.

