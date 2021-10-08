Draper Dragon invests 1.75 million in Play-To-Earn NFT Tower Defense Game SpaceY 2025

Berlin, Germany, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draper Dragon , the Chinese division of the famous Tim Draper and his Draper Venture Network, has invested 1.75 millions USD (token and equity) in SpaceY2025!



SpaceY 2025 is the first 3A-Level NFT blockchain based sandbox tower defense metaverse game. The game is developed by the Blockfish Team and its story is about establishing human settlement on Mars!

SpaceY 2025 is currently in its second round of funding, in which it recently received strategic investments from Huobi Ventures and OKEX Blockdream Ventures, in addition to funding from Draper Dragon. Before the second round of financing SpaceY 2025 well-known capital institutions such as F2Pool, Longling Capital, Neo Eco, FBG, Bonfire Union, BTCChina, LinkVC, CollinStar, Fission, NCTY, Formless, Geekbeans Capital, Lancer, Titan, Hotbit and Zonff invested $4.65 million in the game project.

In addition, the game project is currently already supported by more than 300 key opinion leaders and over 100.000 fans around the world.

Currently, the market for blockchain-based games with the possibility of profit is growing rapidly, and many new projects hitting the market. What makes SpaceY2025 so special, that it attracts that amount of attention from investors, key opinion leaders and fans?

The first crucial aspect is the innovative game design. Many blockchain-based strategy and sandbox games have features such as decentralization, governance, free-to-play, play-to-earn, but do lack the game experience players used to in regular computer games. SpaceY, however, leads blockchain game design with its sophisticated mapping, rendering, and modeling for an advanced blockchain game experience. For example, SpaceY's game developer have implemented a light tracing tool (or follow the spot) into the game similar to that of Unreal Engine 5.

The second very important point is Blokfish's very experienced and versatile team, which has a lot of experience in both the traditional gaming industry and blockchain-based games. BlockFish was founded in early 2018 by the talented young hacker Robin Duan in San Francisco, USA. Its meta-universe game SpaceY 2025 team which is based in Silicon Valley not only has many years of experience in gaming production, but also proficient in blockchain contract design and NFT operation mechanism. Moreover, the team comes from various backgrounds such as an artist from Death Stranding, a game designer from Roblox, and a CEO with more than 20 years of traditional video games development experience.

The third important aspect is that SpaceY 2025 is not only published on the blockchain because that's what everyone is trying to do, but blockchain technology makes a game concept like SpaceY 2025 possible in the first place. Because the Blockchain is an important underlying technology for the metaverse, NFT can clarify the ownership of items and increase the sense of reality. NFT games can be regarded as the most compatible direction with the metaverse. Currently Decentraland, Sandbox and Axie Infinity that have achieved great success are all the cases of meta universe and NFT games combining.

SpaceY2025 Founder Robin Duan:

"The metaverse under the original Internet architecture TCP/IP protocol can not be established, but the ERC721 and ERC1155 protocols clarify the ownership of the virtual world (with NFTs) . We are restarting a new universe, each of us is in this parallel world and can be the creator. The oasis in "Ready Player One" and the cyberspace in "Cyberpunk 2077" are becoming a reality.”

So guys: Join us, seatbelts fastened, and see you on Mars!

