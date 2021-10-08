World Insurance Associates Acquires Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency (“Wilkens Agency”) of Bogota, NJ on September 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For 31 years, the Wilkens Agency has provided insurance coverage custom tailored to meet individual, family and business needs. They are a full-service agency offering all forms of personal and commercial lines of insurance coverage.

“The Wilkens Agency has a strong commitment to service ,” says John Wilkens, Agency Principal, Robert J. Wilkens Insurance Agency. “It’s great to join a company that shares this commitment. In addition, we can expand our product lines, carrier relationships, and provide enhanced customer support thanks to the additional resources World provides.”

“It’s great to have the Wilkens Agency join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know that the Wilkens Agency will continue to grow, while still providing their clients with the highest level of quality protection.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Sica Fletcher advised them on the transaction. Becker LLC provided legal counsel to Wilkens Agency, and Cullari Carrico, LLC advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed. unit

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 120 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 146 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.