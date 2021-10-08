Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm Concludes South Beach Symposium Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit

The event marked the organization’s first in-person event in over a year.

On Saturday, September 25th, LiVDerm concluded the highly anticipated SBS Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit in Hollywood, Florida. The event marked the organization’s first in-person event in well over a year and was successfully delivered to over 200 dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners. Led by more than 20 world-renowned aesthetic experts, attendees took part in 17 educational tracks, 53 individual sessions, 3 hands-on workshops, numerous networking opportunities, and more.

Day one of the conference began with a focus on “Mastering the Art of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Dermatology,” and ended with an engaging opening reception which provided dedicated time for networking and socializing. Day two of the event centered on “The Nexus of Art and Science: Minimally Invasive Dermatology,” and featured live-patient injections, panel discussions, and Q&A. The final day of the event centered on a variety of topics including hair restoration, anti-aging for the dermatologist, cosmeceuticals & supplements, and sexual wellness. The event concluded with a Practice Management Star Panel and event giveaway that prized one lucky attendee with a new Peloton bike.

On the success of the event, SBS Planning Committee member, Dr. Michael H. Gold, MD, FAAD remarked, "We just finished the SBS Live Cosmetic meeting in South Florida – and it was so good to be going back to ‘live’ meetings – in a safe manner, with all the COVID-19 precautions in place. Seeing colleagues again in person is special, seeing the vendors again is great, and seeing an audience to speak to live is something that we all took for granted before these recent times. All of us were glad to be back and now cannot wait until the South Beach Symposium returns in February, 2022."

Looking ahead, Dr. Gold also shared on the upcoming South Beach Symposium taking place in February 2022: “The South Beach Symposium is turning 20 years old – how incredible! The vision to hold a meeting in the winter in South Florida resonated with everyone then and now and we are so excited that after 20 years, the South Beach Symposium is one of the best medical dermatology and aesthetic conferences in the country. It’s incredible faculty over the years has brought us the latest advances in our fields and we will continue to do that as we move forward. The team is dedicated to our community and to our specialty and we are excited to see what the next twenty years hold for us. Congratulations on this important and exciting milestone.”

For those wishing to learn more about the recent symposium, recordings of the event will be available for purchase in October.

LivDerm will be hosting the 20th Annual South Beach Symposium next year, February 10-13 and the 30th Annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology February 10-11 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Led by world-renowned experts in the field, LiVDerm is a comprehensive dermatologic hub where medical professionals educate, collaborate, and engage. LiVDerm’s mission is to boldly advance higher standards of dermatology care through live and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students and patients, and much more.

As a leading source for the latest therapies, technologies, procedures, and practice guidelines in medical and aesthetic dermatology, LiVDerm empowers providers to manage dermatologic conditions with confident authority. With a multipronged focus on the myriad specialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum. Visit the LiVDerm website to learn more.