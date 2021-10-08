Proactive news headlines including AMC Entertainment, Great Panther Mining, American Resources, Else Nutrition and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

New York , Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Numinus upgrades psychedelics lab to increase research service capabilities click here

Stifel rates HighGold Mining a ‘Buy’ as it initiates coverage click here

DGTL Holdings inks new software services agreement with international advocacy organization for its Hashoff platform click here

Great Panther Mining releases 3Q production tallies and operational update click here

American Resources expands carbon production with restart of its McCoy Elkhorn complex and Carnegie 1 mine click here

Else Nutrition receives key US patent notice of allowance for use in functional food click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals files pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request with US FDA for Phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for chronic cough click here

Fobi strikes wallet pass deal with S4S, one of Iceland’s largest retailers click here

BioVaxys to present a poster on its coronavirus vaccine candidate BVX-0320 at ISIRV-WHO virtual conference click here

AMC Entertainment's Odeon chain sells a million tickets for latest James Bond film click here

ABOUT PROACTIVE



