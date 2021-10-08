Proactive news headlines including AMC Entertainment, Great Panther Mining, American Resources, Else Nutrition and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

New York , Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Numinus upgrades psychedelics lab to increase research service capabilities click here
- Stifel rates HighGold Mining a ‘Buy’ as it initiates coverage click here
- DGTL Holdings inks new software services agreement with international advocacy organization for its Hashoff platform click here
- Great Panther Mining releases 3Q production tallies and operational update click here
- American Resources expands carbon production with restart of its McCoy Elkhorn complex and Carnegie 1 mine click here
- Else Nutrition receives key US patent notice of allowance for use in functional food click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals files pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request with US FDA for Phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for chronic cough click here
- Fobi strikes wallet pass deal with S4S, one of Iceland’s largest retailers click here
- BioVaxys to present a poster on its coronavirus vaccine candidate BVX-0320 at ISIRV-WHO virtual conference click here
- AMC Entertainment's Odeon chain sells a million tickets for latest James Bond film click here
