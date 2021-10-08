New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Announces 8 Interviews for this Week's T.V. Broadcast, October 10, 2021, airing at 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour T.V. show this Sunday, October 10, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 245th T.V. show line-up features 8 interviews

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on this week's show, RushNet, Inc. subsidiary (OTCPINK: RSHN), heliosDX's Mr. Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yann Gervill-Reache, Chief Operations Officer. Both Company's executives talk, in-studio at NASDAQ, to the New to The Street T.V. host, Jane King, about heliosDX's high complexity medical and drug testing lab. The focus remains comprehensive in providing patients and medical providers with a brand-name laboratory for testing alternatives with speed and accuracy to that of the big national lab. With a dedicated team at heliosDX, providing high-quality lab services with promptness and integrity, Mr. Sweat, CEO, explains the roadmap on corporate expectations for the next 15-month. He talks about a pending closing on a Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of-proceeds to grow themselves through further acquisitions. The Company's objective is to become a national brand-name, recognizable lab facility. Mr. Yann Gervill-Reache, COO, gives the viewers an overview of what it will take for the Company to become a national lab and the numerous compliance strategies needed on state and federal levels.

Mr. Greg Bell, Chief Executive Officer, B2B Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG), talks with New to The Street T.V.'s host Jane King, about the Company's "Premier Vertically Integrated" LIVE event sports. With a focus on growing a minor league division for the professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fights, Mr. Bell explains to the T.V. viewers the Company's three primary targets on growth: 1). build and grow its minor league fight presence as a farming platform for the MMA, particularly UFC – "Ultimate Fight Championship" league; 2). expand the footprint of its "One More Gym" facilities providing training for fighters and individuals, and 3). increase the distribution outlets of its digital media production of BFDG's fights. Mr. Bell explains the revenue modeling of the Company based on 50 fights over 60 months and talks about the cross-marketing on its Pay-Per-View platform, live ticket sales, and food/beverage sales. He gives examples of how fight fans can then pay for memberships at their "One More Gym" facilities where their fighters train, getting the same fitness experience as the Company's fighters. Shareholder proposition for investors who understand the micro-cap space remains exciting, and Mr. Bell promises to deliver updated information regarding the Company's growth to both current and future shareholders in the near term.

On New to The Street T.V., Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing, and Mr. Steve Kravit, Head of Products at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), a neo-bank and privacy first entity. The Company has virtual commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications with three patents on identity management and USA's COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U.'s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant products. Mr. Kravit, Head of Products, gives a fantastic DEMO of the Mazoola super digital wallet app, showing the viewers easy-of-use and how parental controls and other app features can provide rules and teaching tools over children's financial literacy. Users know that Mazoola secures their data with numerous privacy elements and settings for both parents and children. Throughout the DEMO, both Mr. Aptor and Mr. Kravit explain the functionality and show how a child can save, spend, and give to charities, all with securities for online and in-store purchases. Fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, Mazoola can provide both children and parents a much-needed application for a secure financial payment system.

New to The Street T.V. airs the interview with Mr. Peter Wojcik, Chief Executive Officer, Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: PHBI), who provides a comprehensive Corporate overview to T.V. Host, Jane King. Throughout the interview, Peter talks about the pending US SEC Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of-proceeds to grow the Company's starter cannabis plantlets through its proprietary tissue culture process. With total proceeds of cash and stock combination totaling approximately $2.4 Million, PHBI should have adequate capital to acquire the California-based Cannabis Licensed Company and construct a state-of-the-art greenhouse. Mr. Wojcik further explains that, upon the closing of the acquisition, the Company intends to apply to California for a cannabis nursery license to develop its "Tissue Culture Starter Plantlet" production facility. He advises viewers interested in participating in the Reg A+ funding to read about it once available on the Company's website landing page at www.pharmagreen.ca . He thanks the viewers and the Company's shareholders and invited them to view future T.V. interviews on New to The Street's syndicated airings and read social media and website updates.

Mr. Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), talks with T.V. Host Jane King on this week's New to The Street show about current business ongoings. Nils provides viewers with Paypolitan 's current smart contract and open banking APIs (Application Program Interface) related to a modern payment system for businesses and customers. The Company's token EPAN can be earned and staked each time end-users connect their existing electronic wallets and bank accounts for transactional payments. Nils talks about Paypolitan's growth over the last year, where the Company went from 5 to 95 employees. With a team of about 50 professional agents worldwide, Nils explains their role in selling the blockchain wallet app and the token EPAN. The recent Chinese crackdown on crypto blockchain entities and transactions caused significant concerns in the crypto industry; Nils explains to the viewers his opinion on China's efforts to control cryptos.

Once again, on this week's New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), gives host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. Owning their proprietary platform, not using any open-source codes, and never selling mined data, Alain explains why the Company continues to grow its subscriber base. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver. The uniqueness is that the receiver is protected even though not a subscriber to SWISF's services. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform and the ease of the forthcoming downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. The billboard ad displays the GlobeX Data's Sekur product on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City, and other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains that, because of their sales and marketing campaigns, including these interviews on New to The Street T.V., the Company's revenues are up, the Company's stock price is up approximately 300% year to date, and the Company has over 2000 unique monthly subscribers. Forthcoming in 2022, GlobeX Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. He talks about the most recent "HACK" at Facebook, exposing over 3.8B users' data. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street, once again airs the "SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with T.V. host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers with his "WEEKLY HACK," giving another real-world problem with the commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the "HACK" at Facebook's Clubhouse application, exposing over 3.9 billion users' data. He explains that these open-source platforms commonly used and available on the internet become a guaranteed place for data hacks by nefarious entities on the "Dark Web." Facebook products and apps like "Whatsapp" are not safe. Most of these popular applications like Facebook don't care about data preservations or securities; they want to mine and sell your data. Because subscribers sign an agreement on these FREE internet sites, most don't read the release form, thus agreeing to have their data sold. Reducing your social footprint can reduce your chances of a data hack. Still, the proper resolution would be to subscribe on a monthly or yearly fee to SekurSuite® and Sekur® products for both individual and corporate uses. Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data's HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. Alain gives an update about the Company's soon-to-be-released Sekur Messenger app, which is not an open-source app and eliminates unwanted interruption commonly occurring on open-source messaging platforms. The show concludes with the following statement: "What is your privacy worth?"

Back again this week, Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB), who arrives in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street T.V.'s host Jane King about the Company's Hapbee Smart Wearable wellness product. Mr. Shtern gives the televised audience an overview of the worldwide size of the wellness marketplace and explains the wellness wearable products in this marketplace. The unique difference in the Hapbee Smart Wearable compared to other products is that the Hapbee Smart Wearable transmits a digital signal into the human brain. He explains how the human bioreceptors react to these digital signatures, which he describes as a "song." The Company's wearable comes downloaded with 2 digital blends, but the users can download other digital mixes through a subscription offered at the Company. The molecular signature of compounds like caffeine, nicotine, CBD, and other relaxing sensations can provide the Smart Wearable end-users benefits, which don't have the usual side effects of oral consumption. Jane King gives her personal experience in using the product and looks forward to providing more about her experience on future T.V. interviews as she continues using Smart Wearable. Yona's comprehensive marketing strategy explains the business proposition and the expected growth at Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

heliosDX (OTCPINK: RSHN), a subsidiary of RushNet, Inc., is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. heliosDX provides physicians with fast and accurate reporting, meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician-designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education - https://heliosdx.com/ .

B2Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). The Company operates in two major branded segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both the live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 U.S. states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now works at a pace of more than 50 events per year. The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new places per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve as a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance - www.regopayments.com .

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: PHBI) is a publicly traded company. Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. is in the business of providing the highest quality starter cannabis plantlets through its proprietary tissue culture process, "Chibafreen," to licensed growers and CBD hemp farmers with its proprietary hemp strain "CBD Dana" for high CBD hemp farming. It also provides other value-added services: plant species identification through DNA testing and certification; live storage of strains using tissue culture low-temperature storage proprietary technology and utilizing the best tissue cultured plantlets in its state of art greenhouse(s) for highest quality flower tops and biomass production - www.pharmagreen.ca .

Paypolitan 's (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan's payment solution is meant to be labeled with its partners' brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/#rec242830421 .

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB:HAPBF) (TSXV:HAPB) is a wearable magnetic field technology Company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. Recently, FMW added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show syndication airs on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

