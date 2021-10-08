BNB PAD, A Hyper-Deflationary Use-Case Token of LaunchPad, Announces Exclusive Pre-Sale Event

London, UK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB PAD, a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance smart chain network, has announced an exclusive pre-sale event on October 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. UTC. A hyper-deflationary use-case token of LaunchPad, BNB PAD has offers investors cutting-edge features, including foolproof scrutiny and rewards for all holders, to make the token and platform one of the most anticipated on the market.



Debuting as the first and only truly crypto-oriented business incubator of its kind, the BNB Pad platform will allow users to participate in fully secured and reliable transactions, and participate in crowdfunding, private and public sales, liquidity mining, staking, multichain swapping, and more. The platform integrates the market by bringing cryptocurrencies together to create a predictable and provably fair system under one roof that benefits holders and projects featured on the launch pad. The BNB Pad team sources and vets all projects, ensuring only the most stable and high-quality get before investors.

“We are excited to announce this exclusive pre-sale event,” remarked Jeffrey Steins of BNB PAD. “With BNBPAD, every holder will have a guaranteed reward, and there is a spot for everyone. BNB PAD requires investors to hold a certain number of coins to be eligible for an IDO listing on the platform. Holders receive 5 percent BNB on every buy and 10 percent BNB on every sell for record-high returns,” he added.

BNB PAD has attracted international attention and critical acclaim from investors and experts far and wide, notable for the system’s ability to reward token holders with auto-BNB payments every 24 hours. To learn more, please visit BNBPAD.io . A free whitepaper is available to provide prospective investors with additional information.

