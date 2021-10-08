Farm Credit Donates $25,000 to Local Food Banks for Poultry

Westminster, MD, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit, a members-owned cooperative and an institution of the national Farm Credit system, donated a total of $25,000 in September during National Poultry Month and Hunger Action Month to three local food banks:

$10,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware

$10,000 to the Maryland Food Bank

$5,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

“We are proud to be able to supply our communities with locally-grown poultry during the significant month of September,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “Celebrating National Poultry Month and in honor of Hunger Action Month, we chose to support the food banks in fighting hunger through monetary donations to purchase poultry. Our poultry growers and integrators contribute so much to both the agriculture industry and local economy – this donation is also in an effort to recognize their positive community impact.”

Jennifer Small, Senior Regional Program Director for the Maryland Food Bank, says, “The Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore appreciates the generous support of Farm Credit. This donation will enable us to acquire thousands of pounds of poultry, a staple protein that will go to serve the more than one in three individuals currently facing food insecurity within our state.”

Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says, “Ensuring that our neighbors in need have access to nutritious food is critical for us at the Food Bank of Delaware. We are so deeply grateful for Farm Credit’s generous donation. This will enable us to acquire more poultry – a food item that our neighbors in need frequently request, but have difficulties accessing.”

Leslie Hart, Office Coordinator for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, says, “This generous donation will allow us to purchase turkey for the community at the 17 pantries in our region during the Thanksgiving holiday."

For more information about Hunger Action Month and how Farm Credit supports local food banks battling hunger, visit mafc.com/blog/farmers-fight-hunger.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,400 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

Attachments