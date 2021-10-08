DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt Named “Person of the Year” by Light Reading

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS, has been named “Person of the Year” by Light Reading’s prestigious Leading Lights Awards program. Vogt has been recognized for his rapid transformation of DZS since joining in August 2020 notably for his bold vision, go-to-market strategy and customer-first entrepreneurial culture that has led numerous new product introductions spanning the company’s Fiber-based Broadband Connectivity portfolio, 5G Open RAN and Cloud-Native Software Defined Networking solutions, two acquisitions and 30% year-over-year revenue growth results.



“I am honored to be recognized by the luminary media platform Light Reading for the accomplishments we at DZS have been able to achieve over the last year,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The industry is currently amid a once-in-a-generation era of growth defined by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things, hyper-speed/low-latency broadband, 5G and cloud-based service delivery, and the shift from technology provider to experience enabler. We have worked tirelessly at DZS to support service providers and their next phase of growth as they prepare for the next chapter of hyper-fast wired and wireless broadband connectivity and cloud enabled agility and automation, and I want to thank the DZS team who have supported this effort.”

The Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry’s top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation. The Person of the Year award is awarded to the communications industry individual who made an unmistakably big difference in their company's performance, character, community and culture in the last 12 months.

The prestigious recognition comes on the heels of Vogt being named to the 2021 Cablefax 100, a list of the industry’s top power players; The Broadband 50 to Watch, Informa Tech’s recognition of the top influential leaders, innovators and disruptors who are connecting the world; and the 2021 Dallas 500, D Magazine’s list of the most influential leaders in North Texas. He has also been shortlisted for “CEO of the Year” from the World Communications Awards. Also in 2021, DZS was named a winner in Broadband Community’s Fiber-To-the-Home Top 100.

An entrepreneur and renowned transformation specialist, Vogt has spent 20+ years building and leading communications companies through rapid growth and change. Prior to DZS, Mr. Vogt was President and CEO of ATX Networks, Harris Broadcast/Imagine Communications and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vogt was instrumental in the operational and financial growth of several standard-setting technology companies which included ADTRAN and Ascend Communications that either became public companies or were acquired. He holds a B.S in Economics and Computer Science from Saint Louis University.

Vogt has received numerous awards and honors for his leadership and corporate accomplishments, including Ernst & Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year," Dallas Metroplex Technology Business Council's "Corporate CEO of the Year," Global Telecom Business' "Power 100," and recognition as CEO of The Wall Street Journal's no. 1 ranked venture-backed company in the US in 2012. Vogt has been featured on CNBC Squawk Box, Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, Fox Closing Bell, Bloomberg and Barron’s Market Watch. Vogt serves on the Board of Directors of The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions and the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers. He is also an active member of the Telecommunications Industry Association, the Next G Alliance and the Federal Communications Commission Advisory Council, an entity that advises the FCC Chairman on matters of technology evolution and security that relate to the nation's telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure of the United States.

