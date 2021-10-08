The Citadel Athletics and The Blood Connection Invite Charleston Community to Donate Blood at the Johnson Hagood Stadium

Charleston, SC (October 8th, 2021), Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Athletics will once again host The Blood Connection (TBC) on campus for a blood drive. The athletics department at the military college in Downtown Charleston and The Blood Connection are inviting members of the Charleston community as well as Citadel alumni to come give blood alongside cadets at the Altman Center inside the Johnson Hagood Stadium on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021.

The partnership had a successful launch on September 22nd on campus and inside the Johnson Hagood Stadium. The Blood Connection was pleased to see hundreds of cadets give blood.

“It was great to see The Blood Connection staff engaged with our cadets. It’s a win-win proposition,” says the Associate Athletics Director for External Operations for The Citadel Athletics, Kevin Olivett.

Now, TBC is hoping to see the partnership grow and expand into the surrounding community. TBC is the primary provider of blood products to Lowcountry hospitals including Trident Medical Center, Roper St. Francis and MUSC hospitals. So, when donors give blood with The Blood Connection, they are saving local lives. One blood donation can save up to three lives.

“Our partnership with The Citadel Athletics has been an incredible one thus far. The success of our first blood drive shows how dedicated cadets and the Charleston community are to doing good and giving back. Lowcountry hospitals are able to save hundreds more lives because of this partnership, and that’s incredible,” says Delish English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.

The blood drive on Tuesday, October 12th, is from 8am to 5pm. It is open to cadets as well as the community. Appointments are preferred and can be made here.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.