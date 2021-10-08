RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 12th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 05:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A pre-recorded presentation will air simultaneously on the Sequire Virtual Event Website ( https://me21.myse q uire.com/ ) .

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Time: 05:00 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800



