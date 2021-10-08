Fairfax Renews Universal Shelf Prospectus

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with Fairfax’s Cdn$8.0 billion universal shelf renewal.



The shelf prospectus renewal allows Fairfax to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to Cdn$8.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities. Should Fairfax offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

A copy of the short form base shelf prospectus in connection with the shelf renewal may be obtained from Fairfax, Eric Salsberg, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary at (416) 367-4941, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2N7 or electronically at www.sedar.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941





