Stove God Cooks Signs With Babygrande Records; Releases New Music Video for 'That's the Game'

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the video for his latest single, "That's The Game," Stove God Cooks uses his confidence and composure to deliver a powerful on-screen performance. As his debut music video with Babygrande Records, Cooks sets a high standard for his visuals going forward.

Directed by GT Films, the music video follows Cooks as he moves nonchalantly through a mansion littered with money and illicit substances, flexing designer brands and a luxurious lifestyle. It feels like a culmination of Cooks' come up - having gone through trials and tribulations to get where he is, he knows that his time is now.

Stove God Cooks delivers a melodic masterpiece on the introspective track, proving that he won't be confined to one style of hip-hop. He's an artist who naturally stands out - the confidence and attitude he brings on the mic is intimidating and unrivaled by his peers. It was these qualities that inspired Chuck Wilson, Babygrande Global CEO and Chairman, to pursue a deal with Cooks.

"I got a call from my friend Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian who told me that I had to hear this new artist named Stove God Cooks," Wilson recounts. "After listening to his 'Reasonable Drought' album produced entirely by Roc Marciano, I knew instantly that I was listening to an elite, once-in-a-generation lyricist that could also write and sing hooks as catchy and as soulful as any artist I had ever heard before. Soon thereafter, I offered Cooks the largest record deal in the 20 year history of the company and we closed the deal. I can't wait for the world to hear all of the great music that he's recorded for his next album."

With co-signs from mainstream media outlets like Billboard, Complex, and Hot 97's Real Late with Peter Rosenberg and plenty of well-respected artists like Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Sauce Walka, and The Alchemist, it's no secret that Cooks has the recipe to be hip-hop's next breakthrough act.

About Babygrande Records:

Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians, filmmakers, photographers, painters and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of A&R at Priority Records/EMI, Babygrande has emerged as one of the premier independent labels operating today. Babygrande has a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that includes Hip-Hop, EDM, indie rock and everything in between. Babygrande has helped launch the careers of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and working with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.

