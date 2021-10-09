(SPPI) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum Pharmaceuticals” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals common stock between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 1, 2021.



According to the filed complaint: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

