Dreams Quest IDO launches on Red Kite and GameFi, DuckStarter

Dreams Quest, a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform, announces the launch of their anticipated IDO campaign scheduled on Red Kite (Polka Foundry), GameFi, and DuckStarter. The launch gives an opportunity to access the Dreams Quest ecosystem by purchasing $DREAMS tokens. The ecosystem will be gradually unveiled with a variety of mini-games, leading up to the launch set for 2022.



The IDO campaign:

https://duckstarter.io/ - 14th October 2021

https://gamefi.org/ - 15th October 2021

https://redkite.polkafoundry.com/ - 15th October 2021

NFT mania has hit a peak right now and it has come a long way from the early frenzy as several new use cases have emerged over time. Play to Earn (P2E) is currently one of the most popular forms of NFT projects as it combines the best of gaming with digital collectibles. In fact, in 2017 when NFTs were first created and used, in-game memorials and game prizes were the first use cases of the non-fungible ecosystem, and Dreams Quest is only taking the ecosystem further with its platform.

Dreams Quest Aims to Take P2E Ecosystem to Next Level

Dreams Quest is a play-to-earn RPG card game that incorporates dynamic NFTs. Players are invited to explore the dream realms and go on adventures by participating in quests, events, and tournaments. The NFT game cards are dynamic which are impacted by unknown factors like weather conditions, temperature, and storms. At the conclusion of every game, card attributes are written on-chain, storing the permanent history of card changes over time as well as how cards have evolved or changed.

Players are presented with a free deck to get started and are then given a variety of gaming style options to make the game even more engaging. These include completing quests, competing in battles or tournaments, or setting up a shop in the marketplace to become a local trader. The goal is to create both an in-game economy and a variety of fun and interesting ways to earn while playing. The key features of the platform include,

● Play to Earn — Dreams Quest integrates several factors such as quest-based earnings, renting NFT cards, a marketplace, and more for players to earn by participating in the game.

● Free-to-play — To create an inclusive and permissionless gateway for everyone to experience a unique gaming experience at its finest, the DQ metaverse is designed as free-to-play for everyone to easily get started.

● Dynamic NFTs — The dynamic NFTs (game cards) will be impacted by unknown factors such as weather, temperature, storms, and more that will completely alter card attributes. The changes to card attributes will be permanently recorded and stored on-chain.

● On-Chain — Dreams Quests uses Chainlink to bring in data off-chain which we can use in-game. For example, every card that gets minted will have a unique random “key” that will enable that card or item to unlock other powers, abilities, vaults, or chests both in-game, but also within our discord channel.

The blockchain NFT platform combines the best of two worlds to bring a unique user experience where they can earn valuable digital collectibles that can later be used for trading or selling for profit. In-game, there are a huge variety of things that players can do from forging, creating new items, participating in events and tournaments, battling other opponents. The tokens can be used in-game to upgrade and forge but also can be earned from the quests and battles they participate in.

“After over a year of hard work we are excited to finally be bringing this project to the market and to finally see our community coming to life. Our goal is to build a democratised economy where everyone can earn from playing while also having an opportunity to explore the realms that we dreamed up long ago.” Paulii Good Co-Founder

About Dreams Quest:

Dreams Quest is a decentralized play-to-earn RPG game using dynamic NFTs to create unknown factors that will affect character attributes in-game, and post-game outcomes will dynamically change the NFT card attributes and write them on the blockchain (the ethereal scribes) to show game history for each card.

