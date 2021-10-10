Alison Haas Named 2021 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year

Cary, N.C., Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2021 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Upsher-Smith. Alison Haas, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center in Jackson Center, Ohio and lead luminary for CPESN® Ohio, is the fifth winner of the annual award.



Haas was selected from dozens of nominations for CPESN luminaries across America. CPESN® USA boasts over 280 of the best pharmacy owners from across the country leading its local networks. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN luminaries. The finalists were selected based on efforts and results in developing or leading a local CPESN Network. The three finalists were:



Haas;

Ben McNabb, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Love Oak Pharmacy, in Eastland, Texas and lead luminary with CPESN® Texas; and

Bruno Tching, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Inland Pharmacy in Hemet, California and lead luminary with CPESN® California.



“As the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award sponsor, Upsher-Smith is pleased to congratulate this year’s winner, Alison Haas,” said Mike McBride, Vice President, Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith Laboratories. “CPESN Luminaries are distinguished individuals dedicated to advancing community-based pharmacy. We are proud to be a part of supporting CPESN USA’s mission and recognize the important work of its luminaries, like Alison, who work tirelessly to transform healthcare through the clinically integrated networks of community pharmacies they are helping to establish.”



“Our luminaries are the life blood of the CPESN movement. Many of the leaders of local, community pharmacy practice in America have been lighting the way for retail pharmacies as CPESN luminaries. This award celebrates one, but recognizes the volunteerism and hard work of 278 others,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., director of strategy and luminary development for CPESN USA. “Congratulations to Alison for being selected as this year’s CPESN Luminary of the Year. Her efforts in recruiting pharmacies, inspiring others, and working with payers to showcase the value of CPESN pharmacies has been exemplary.”



CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.



About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 42 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.







