Babylons Marketplace Announces First Marketplace INO with POCO NFTs Game

Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babylons , the pioneering blockchain aggregator and one of the largest NFT marketplace on BSC, announced their first official marketplace “Initial NFT Offering” (INO) on Wednesday in collaboration with Poco , the highly-anticipated cross-chain NFTs based Play-to-Earn game on both Polygon and BSC.



Moreover, Babylons team confirmed next INO events will be based on an innovative Tier System which will open a brand new horizon to their platform, bring more value to $BABI holders and facilitate initial offerings for emerging NFT GameFi space.

Poco has already attracted an extensive following of nearly 200,000 on Twitter. This attention may partially be due to perhaps the seamless bridging of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services to the world of gaming through NFTs and their highly anticipated INO event on Babylons, and of course their incredible P2E game mechanics.

Users who participate in the INO via purchasing POCO NFTs on Babylons, will get a %20 chance to get epic & rare skills in Pocoland. The price for a combo POCO NFT package including 200 utility eggs and one character is set at 100 BUSD, with discounts up to %15 depending on the character amount you purchase.

In addition to the INO, Babylons's weekly reward program enables weekly Babylons Governance Token ($BABI) rewards for traders who have traded POCO NFTs where traders can win $BABI tokens according to their trading volume with respect to the total volume on Babylons each week. Babylons distributes up to 227,500 BABI tokens each Monday along with their attached deflationary buyback, burn and hold program which creates a huge financial incentive for both communities to be immersed in the ultimate NFT gaming experience.

About Babylons:

Babylons is a next-gen community governed NFT marketplace and a leading blockchain gaming aggregator on Binance Smart Chain with low gas fees, fast transactions and easy-to-use minting platform where a user can create green NFTs, collect from amazing artists and trade your favorite gaming NFTs with other players while being involved in a fully functional DAO that uses the BABI governance token to operate, get rewarded and also socialize in our colorful community.

About POCO:

POCO is a new “play-to-earn '' NFTs game based on Blockchain technology and Binance Smart Chain network. POCO brings you into the new gaming world. Let's immerse yourself in Pocoland when leading the powerful team with 5 Poco warriors owning different elements, defeat your enemies then collect the huge reward by POCO token on Binance Smart Chain and cross chain on Polygon.

